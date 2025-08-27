Andhra Pradesh Unites in Jubilant Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

In Andhra Pradesh, significant political figures celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm. Governor Abdul Nazeer highlighted the festival's religious significance and extended wishes for statewide prosperity and harmony. During this year's celebrations, an emphasis was placed on eco-friendliness, encouraging the use of clay idols over Plaster of Paris for safer immersions.

The call for a greener celebration was echoed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed hope for the removal of obstacles in people's lives and the achievement of their goals. The state government, alongside the Pollution Control Board, inaugurated a campaign promoting environmental-friendly practices, aligning spiritual devotion with ecological responsibility.

Despite weather challenges hindering procurement of traditional items, the festive spirit remained unyielded. Communities across Andhra Pradesh engaged in vibrant cultural activities, music, and dance. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy's offering of silk robes to a revered temple underscored the government's active participation in fostering a sense of unity and culture amidst diverse celebrations.