Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unites in Jubilant Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh leaders, including Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi. They emphasized prayers for prosperity and eco-friendly celebrations. Despite heavy rains, the community gathered for traditional festivities and eco-conscious practices like clay idol immersion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Unites in Jubilant Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, significant political figures celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm. Governor Abdul Nazeer highlighted the festival's religious significance and extended wishes for statewide prosperity and harmony. During this year's celebrations, an emphasis was placed on eco-friendliness, encouraging the use of clay idols over Plaster of Paris for safer immersions.

The call for a greener celebration was echoed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed hope for the removal of obstacles in people's lives and the achievement of their goals. The state government, alongside the Pollution Control Board, inaugurated a campaign promoting environmental-friendly practices, aligning spiritual devotion with ecological responsibility.

Despite weather challenges hindering procurement of traditional items, the festive spirit remained unyielded. Communities across Andhra Pradesh engaged in vibrant cultural activities, music, and dance. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy's offering of silk robes to a revered temple underscored the government's active participation in fostering a sense of unity and culture amidst diverse celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

 India
3
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
4
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025