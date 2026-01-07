Left Menu

Innovative 'Any Wear, Anywhere' Service Revolutionizes Eco-Friendly Family Travel

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation's 'Any Wear, Anywhere' clothing-sharing service offers sustainable travel solutions for families staying at MIMARU hotels in Japan. Launching January 19, 2026, it reduces packing burdens, supports eco-friendly travel, and caters to families by providing accessible and practical clothing rental options.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation, is introducing the 'Any Wear, Anywhere' clothing-sharing service for guests at MIMARU hotels. Set to launch on January 19, 2026, the initiative is designed for incoming family travelers who often face luggage challenges when visiting Japan.

The service allows travelers to reserve clothing online, considering seasonal needs and travel purposes, and have these items delivered to their accommodation. The service not only simplifies packing but also promotes sustainable tourism by reducing the transportation and disposal of clothing, particularly benefiting families with growing children.

MIMARU hotels, known for their family-friendly accommodations, are extending their convenience-focused offerings with this service, ensuring that international guests have a seamless and comfortable stay. This initiative underscores the brand's commitment to sustainability and guest satisfaction.

