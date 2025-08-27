Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's Heartfelt Airport Gesture Captivates Fans

Actor Vicky Kaushal was warmly welcomed at the Mumbai airport, where he graciously accepted gifts and posed with fans. His respectful interactions, especially accepting a statue with reverence, went viral on social media. Fans praised his humility and values, expressing admiration for his genuine respect and kindness.

Vicky Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vicky Kaushal received a heartwarming reception from fans on arriving at Mumbai airport alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Videos circulating on social media capture the actor humbly accepting gifts, notably a statue, from admirers. His respectful demeanor, including removing his shoes before accepting a statue, earned widespread commendation.

Wearing a stylish grey hoodie and matching pants, Kaushal's courteous behavior was widely praised by fans, with some commenting on his values and genuine respect. The video quickly gained traction online, drawing emotional responses from fans who admired his kindness and humility.

On the professional front, Kaushal is set to star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Love and War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. This will be Kapoor's first project with Bhansali since his 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. This collaboration marks a significant addition to Bollywood's landscape, highlighting Kaushal's ever-growing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

