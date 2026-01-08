Left Menu

FIR lodged against Congress leader in UP over controversial social media post on RSS

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:44 IST
A case has been registered against a Congress leader here for an alleged controversial post on social media targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the FIR was lodged after a complaint was filed by an RSS worker, who alleged that the Facebook post was intended to defame the organisation and could hurt religious sentiments.

The complainant, Dhaniram Gupta, a resident of Munshiganj locality, stated in his complaint that the post was made by Adarsh Patel, Congress state secretary and a resident of Kanikapur village.

The post allegedly described the RSS as ''India's biggest terrorist organisation,'' police said.

Gupta alleged that the Congress leader had been repeatedly making provocative social media posts in an attempt to gain cheap popularity and to incite Hindu sentiments, causing him deep distress.

Patel, however, told police that he had copied the post from another source and shared it on his Facebook account. He claimed that he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments, officials said.

Taking note of the matter, the circle officer directed an immediate inquiry. After a preliminary examination, Station House Officer Ashutosh Mishra said a case has been registered against Patel under relevant sections of law.

Police said the investigation is underway to examine the content of the social media post, its possible impact, and any implications for public order, following which further action will be taken.

