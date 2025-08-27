The Pursuit of a Lost Masterpiece: Nazi-Stolen Art in Argentina

A significant lead in the decades-old mystery of a Nazi-stolen painting in Argentina has hit a stumbling block. The artwork, a 17th-century portrait by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was featured in a real estate listing, sparking an investigation.

The property, located in the coastal city of Mar del Plata, belongs to Patricia Kadgien, daughter of a former Nazi official who moved to Argentina post-World War II. Despite authorities' efforts, the painting remains elusive.

Federal prosecutor Carlos Martinez confirmed the seizure of documents and unrelated weapons from the home. The investigation continues, focusing on individuals connected to the mysterious artwork.

