Left Menu

The Pursuit of a Lost Masterpiece: Nazi-Stolen Art in Argentina

A renowned 17th-century painting, believed to have been stolen by the Nazis, remains missing despite an Argentine raid prompted by a real estate photo. The artwork, a portrait by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was spotted in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Authorities continue to investigate its possible whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:37 IST
The Pursuit of a Lost Masterpiece: Nazi-Stolen Art in Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant lead in the decades-old mystery of a Nazi-stolen painting in Argentina has hit a stumbling block. The artwork, a 17th-century portrait by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was featured in a real estate listing, sparking an investigation.

The property, located in the coastal city of Mar del Plata, belongs to Patricia Kadgien, daughter of a former Nazi official who moved to Argentina post-World War II. Despite authorities' efforts, the painting remains elusive.

Federal prosecutor Carlos Martinez confirmed the seizure of documents and unrelated weapons from the home. The investigation continues, focusing on individuals connected to the mysterious artwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India
2
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
3
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
4
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025