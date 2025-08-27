Fox Channels at Risk of Being Cut from YouTube TV Over Dispute

Fox channels are on the brink of being removed from YouTube TV unless a new agreement is forged by Wednesday. This development threatens to leave subscribers without crucial programming like college football games scheduled for Week 1. The existing carriage arrangement between the two entities is approaching a crucial renewal deadline, with terms yet to be finalized.

YouTube alleges Fox is demanding payments significantly exceeding those received by partners offering similar content. The technology giant aims to negotiate a fair deal without imposing further costs on subscribers. Should Fox content be inaccessible for an extended duration, YouTube TV plans to issue a USD 10 credit to affected members. Currently, YouTube TV's primary subscription plan provides access to over 100 live channels at a cost of USD 82.99 monthly.

Fox expressed its disappointment over Google's perceived exploitation of its market influence, pressuring for conditions inconsistent with industry standards. Fox remains hopeful for an agreement but cautioned subscribers that access to its platforms, including FS1 and Big Ten Network, could cease unless Google makes considerable efforts for resolution. Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Brendan Carr, urged Google to finalize the deal swiftly, highlighting the impact on millions of Americans eager to watch major sports events like Texas vs. Ohio State.