Ajay Singhal Appointed Haryana's New Top Cop
Ajay Singhal, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Haryana, succeeding O P Singh, who retired after a lengthy career. Singhal previously led the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and is set for a two-year tenure.
In a significant development, senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, according to an official notification released on Wednesday. This appointment follows the retirement of O P Singh, who concluded his extensive career on the same day.
Ajay Singhal belongs to the 1992 batch of Indian Police Service officers and previously held the position of Director General of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The decision to appoint Singhal was based on recommendations from the Union Public Service Commission, and he will serve a minimum tenure of two years.
Singhal's predecessor, O P Singh, had a career that spanned over three decades. Prior to his retirement, Singh held the additional charge of DGP from October 14, following Shatrujeet Kapur's leave due to external pressures regarding allegations of another IPS officer's suicide. Singh was formally appointed as officiating DGP on December 14.
