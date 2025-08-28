VinFast Unveils Lac Hong 900 LX: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

VinFast has officially handed over a fleet of Lac Hong 900 LX vehicles to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This special edition car marks the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and encapsulates the country's rich cultural heritage and aspirations for the future.

The Lac Hong 900 LX comes in two variants, including an armored model certified to the rigorous VPAM VR7 protection standard. This blend of cultural design elements and cutting-edge safety features underscores VinFast's commitment to quality and innovation.

The debut at the National Exhibition Fair Center in Hanoi showcases the vehicle as a symbol of Vietnam's progress. It reflects world-class craftsmanship and aims to boost the nation's profile on the international stage.