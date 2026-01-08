Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

In a surprising twist, President Donald Trump altered his diplomatic stance with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, following a recent phone conversation. Trump took to social media to express gratitude for the discussion, highlighting Petro's effort to address the drug-related issues straining US-Colombia relations.

The exchange marks a significant departure from Trump's previous comments over the weekend, where he criticized Colombia during a US operation in Venezuela. Trump had accused Petro of exacerbating the drug trade issues between the two nations.

Despite the earlier harsh words, Trump confirmed intentions to meet Petro at the White House, hinting at a potential warming of ties between the two countries. The conversation underscores an evolving dialogue centered around mutual respect and understanding.