Trump and Petro: Diplomatic Talks at the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro at the White House. The leaders discussed issues including drug policies during their conversation on Wednesday, as disclosed by Trump in a post on Truth Social, highlighting a diplomatic effort to resolve disagreements.
In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump mentioned that Petro reached out to discuss several key issues.
In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump mentioned that Petro reached out to discuss several key issues.
Among these were ongoing disagreements, including drug policy disputes, signaling a move towards diplomatic resolution.
