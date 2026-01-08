Left Menu

Trump and Petro: Diplomatic Talks at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro at the White House. The leaders discussed issues including drug policies during their conversation on Wednesday, as disclosed by Trump in a post on Truth Social, highlighting a diplomatic effort to resolve disagreements.

Updated: 08-01-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:43 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans for a meeting with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro at the White House. The announcement follows a conversation between the two leaders.

In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump mentioned that Petro reached out to discuss several key issues.

Among these were ongoing disagreements, including drug policy disputes, signaling a move towards diplomatic resolution.

Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions for Greenland

China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector

Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

