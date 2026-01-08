Australia Poised for Ashes Victory After Stellar Performance
On the fifth day of the Ashes Test, England was bowled out for 342, setting Australia a target of 160 runs for victory. Mitchell Starc played a crucial role by taking significant wickets. Australia, leading 3-1 in the series, are close to securing a 4-1 triumph and retaining the Ashes urn.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:43 IST
- Country:
- Australia
England's hopes were dashed as they were dismissed for 342 before lunch on the fifth day of the Ashes Test, leaving Australia a target of 160 runs for victory and a 4-1 series win.
Mitchell Starc was instrumental in England's downfall, taking key wickets including Jacob Bethell, who was caught behind for 154, earning Starc his 30th wicket of the series.
Australia, already leading the series 3-1, are on the verge of retaining the Ashes urn after an impressive display, including centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith in their first innings score of 567.
(With inputs from agencies.)
