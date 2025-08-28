Historic UK-Japan Defence Ties Reach New Heights with HMS Prince of Wales Visit

In a historic move underscoring deepening military ties, the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales made a significant port call in Tokyo. This marks the first visit by a foreign aircraft carrier to the city, as noted by UK Defence Secretary John Healey during a joint news conference with Japan.

Defence Secretary Healey, alongside Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, held talks at Japan's Defence Ministry, celebrating the enhanced air and naval cooperation. The strategic alignment is part of the UK's increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, aiming to fortify mutual security arrangements.

The ministers highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts, particularly the trilateral Global Combat Air Program with Italy. This partnership aims to advance fighter jet deployment by 2035, reinforcing airspace sector sustainability and emerging tech adaptation to counter potential threats, with Japan keen on diversifying security ties beyond the US to counter China's regional assertiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)