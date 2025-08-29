Daniela Melchior and Kristen Bell Join Forces in 'Violent Night 2'

Actor Daniela Melchior, known for her standout performances in films like 'The Suicide Squad' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', is set to add 'Violent Night 2' to her repertoire. Joining Melchior is Kristen Bell, famous for her role in 'Veronica Mars', adding further star power to the anticipated sequel.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, 'Violent Night 2' continues the story of its Christmas-themed predecessor, featuring David Harbour reprising his role. The movie, scheduled for release on December 4, 2026, promises action-packed scenes courtesy of screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

The original 'Violent Night' was noted for its unique take on Santa Claus, portrayed by Harbour, who wielded combat skills to foil mercenaries. With its thrilling storyline, the sequel, produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, aims to captivate audiences yet again.

(With inputs from agencies.)