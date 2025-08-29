Swadeshi Call: India Strives for Self-Reliance Amidst Tariff Crisis

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a compelling appeal for 'Swadeshi' and unity in response to the United States imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports.

Addressing the 110th anniversary of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Sri Suttur Math, Chouhan emphasized the national interest and urged Indians to overcome political differences. He encouraged the use of 'Made in India' products to bolster the economy.

Chouhan criticized global dictatorship-like behaviors and underscored India's potential to guide the world towards peace. He praised India's self-reliance in agriculture but noted challenges due to small land holdings. Chouhan called for proactive measures to ensure agricultural profitability amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)