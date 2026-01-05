Vietnam's Economic Boom: 2025's Record Growth Amid U.S. Tariffs

Vietnam's economy surged by an impressive 8% in 2025, showcasing strong resilience against U.S. tariffs, according to preliminary government data. This growth, driven by robust exports, led to a record trade surplus with the United States, despite the barriers imposed by the Trump administration.

The Southeast Asian nation's exports climbed 17% to approximately $475 billion, with U.S. shipments reaching $153 billion. This contributed to a trade surplus with Washington of nearly $134 billion, surpassing previous records. Vietnam remains a pivotal player in global supply chains for electronics and textiles.

Increased domestic consumption and infrastructure spending also fortified Vietnam's economic advancement. The government is now targeting future growth of at least 10% annually for 2026-2030, emphasizing diversification beyond export dependency to achieve their ambitious economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)