Left Menu

Vietnam's Economic Boom: 2025's Record Growth Amid U.S. Tariffs

In 2025, Vietnam's economy grew by 8%, fueled by strong exports despite U.S. tariffs, achieving a record trade surplus with the U.S. Vietnamese exports, mainly to the U.S., soared 17% reaching $475 billion. Government targets set for annual growth aim for 10% from 2026-2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:39 IST
Vietnam's Economic Boom: 2025's Record Growth Amid U.S. Tariffs

Vietnam's economy surged by an impressive 8% in 2025, showcasing strong resilience against U.S. tariffs, according to preliminary government data. This growth, driven by robust exports, led to a record trade surplus with the United States, despite the barriers imposed by the Trump administration.

The Southeast Asian nation's exports climbed 17% to approximately $475 billion, with U.S. shipments reaching $153 billion. This contributed to a trade surplus with Washington of nearly $134 billion, surpassing previous records. Vietnam remains a pivotal player in global supply chains for electronics and textiles.

Increased domestic consumption and infrastructure spending also fortified Vietnam's economic advancement. The government is now targeting future growth of at least 10% annually for 2026-2030, emphasizing diversification beyond export dependency to achieve their ambitious economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

 Global
2
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

 India
3
Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

Mamata Banerjee Challenges 'Inhumane' Voter Roll Revision in Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026