Kerala's Gulf Returnees Fuel Local Talent Surge

Kerala is witnessing a steady influx of skilled professionals returning home, mainly from the Gulf countries, according to LinkedIn Talent Insights. This trend was revealed during the Skill Kerala Global Summit organized by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) on Friday.

The report highlights that over 9,800 professionals have returned from the UAE in the past five years, leading the list of returnees. Saudi Arabia and the UK follow with over 1,600 each, while Qatar and the US contribute over 1,400 and 1,200 professionals, respectively. Domestically, about 7,700 have relocated from Karnataka, with significant numbers also moving from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Haryana.

The study notes that while regional migration focuses on tech talents, global migration enhances fields like civil and mechanical engineering. Returnees often seek employment in IT, healthcare, and education, or venture into entrepreneurship, drawn by job stability, family closeness, and better work-life balance. K-DISC anticipates these insights will steer Kerala's future policies in talent development and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)