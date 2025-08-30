Left Menu

Kerala's Gulf Returnees Fuel Local Talent Surge

Kerala is experiencing a significant return of skilled professionals, primarily from the Gulf, as per LinkedIn Talent Insights. This migration is enhancing the state's talent pool in various sectors, including IT and entrepreneurship, and is expected to inform future policies in talent development and industry investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:51 IST
Kerala's Gulf Returnees Fuel Local Talent Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is witnessing a steady influx of skilled professionals returning home, mainly from the Gulf countries, according to LinkedIn Talent Insights. This trend was revealed during the Skill Kerala Global Summit organized by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) on Friday.

The report highlights that over 9,800 professionals have returned from the UAE in the past five years, leading the list of returnees. Saudi Arabia and the UK follow with over 1,600 each, while Qatar and the US contribute over 1,400 and 1,200 professionals, respectively. Domestically, about 7,700 have relocated from Karnataka, with significant numbers also moving from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Haryana.

The study notes that while regional migration focuses on tech talents, global migration enhances fields like civil and mechanical engineering. Returnees often seek employment in IT, healthcare, and education, or venture into entrepreneurship, drawn by job stability, family closeness, and better work-life balance. K-DISC anticipates these insights will steer Kerala's future policies in talent development and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

 India
2
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms

Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reform...

 India
3
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

 Ukraine
4
The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025