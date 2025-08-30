Magical Realism Unveiled: 'Jugnuma' Premier's Trailer Launch

India's renowned filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Vetri Maaran, joined hands to unveil the trailer of 'Jugnuma,' a new film starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Directed by Raam Reddy and presented by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, 'Jugnuma' is a cinematic journey into magical realism, set in the 1980s Himalayas.

The film, featuring dialogues by Varun Grover and an ensemble cast, has garnered international acclaim, premiering at prestigious film festivals and is set for a nationwide release on September 12.