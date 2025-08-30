Zeenat Aman's Humorous Encounter with Designer Sabyasachi
Legendary actor Zeenat Aman shared a humorous anecdote about meeting renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whom she initially failed to recognize. The encounter happened in an elevator during her son's birthday in 2022. After realizing her mistake, Zeenat apologized, leading to laughter over the amusing incident.
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently took to social media to share a light-hearted story involving famed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whom she failed to recognize during a chance meeting.
The incident occurred in 2022, while she was celebrating her son, Zahaan Khan's birthday. Zeenat recalled entering an elevator with Sabyasachi, where the designer expressed his admiration for the Bollywood legend, only for her to not initially recognize him.
After learning his identity, Zeenat was left in stitches over her own oversight, which she humorously recounted in an Instagram post. Zeenat is set to appear in the upcoming film "Bun Tikki" alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.
(With inputs from agencies.)
