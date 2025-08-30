Left Menu

Anoop Lokkur's Heartfelt 'Don't Tell Mother' Debuts at Busan Festival

'Don't Tell Mother' by Anoop Lokkur is set for its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. The film, an Indo-Australian production, portrays a heartfelt exploration of childhood and family in 1990s Bangalore. Drawing from personal memories, it explores themes of societal struggle and family truths.

Filmmaker Anoop Lokkur's debut Kannada feature, 'Don't Tell Mother,' will make its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival, as announced by the creators on Saturday.

Featured in the 'Windows to Asian Cinema' section, the film highlights new works from seasoned and emerging talents in the global film world. Set in 1990s Bangalore, the Indo-Australian film offers an emotionally touching portrayal of childhood and family dynamics.

Starring Siddharth Swaroop, Aishwarya Dinesh, Anirudh P Keserker, and Karthik Nagarajan, the narrative follows a young boy's experiences with corporal punishment at school and a mother's battle against patriarchy, all while confronting hidden family truths after tragedy strikes. Anoop Lokkur, also the writer and producer, reveals the project is deeply personal, reflecting his childhood and his insights into his mother's hardships—making its premiere at Busan a dream come true.

