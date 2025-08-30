Swami Challenges Tradition: Calls for Inclusivity at Guruvayoor Temple
Swami Sachidananda criticized the purification ritual at Guruvayoor Temple following a social media influencer's video at the sacred pond. He called for more inclusivity and challenged the notion that non-Hindus should not enjoy temple access, likening it to past superstitions that hindered Hinduism's growth.
Swami Sachidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, criticized the purification ritual conducted at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor after a social media influencer filmed at the sacred pond. He argued it was not befitting a modern, civilised Kerala.
Expressing his perspective, Swami Sachidananda urged the temple priests in Thrissur's Guruvayoor to exhibit broader-mindedness. He condemned the treatment of the influencer's actions as a crime and the resulting week-long purification as unnecessary.
Arguing for inclusivity, Swami Sachidananda highlighted that non-Hindus often visit the temple, which enhances rather than diminishes its divinity. He advocated for permission for non-Hindus to enter temples managed by the Devaswom Board, likening it to historical efforts to abolish restrictive superstitions.
