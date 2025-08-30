Left Menu

Swami Challenges Tradition: Calls for Inclusivity at Guruvayoor Temple

Swami Sachidananda criticized the purification ritual at Guruvayoor Temple following a social media influencer's video at the sacred pond. He called for more inclusivity and challenged the notion that non-Hindus should not enjoy temple access, likening it to past superstitions that hindered Hinduism's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Sachidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, criticized the purification ritual conducted at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor after a social media influencer filmed at the sacred pond. He argued it was not befitting a modern, civilised Kerala.

Expressing his perspective, Swami Sachidananda urged the temple priests in Thrissur's Guruvayoor to exhibit broader-mindedness. He condemned the treatment of the influencer's actions as a crime and the resulting week-long purification as unnecessary.

Arguing for inclusivity, Swami Sachidananda highlighted that non-Hindus often visit the temple, which enhances rather than diminishes its divinity. He advocated for permission for non-Hindus to enter temples managed by the Devaswom Board, likening it to historical efforts to abolish restrictive superstitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

