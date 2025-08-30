Swami Challenges Tradition: Calls for Inclusivity at Guruvayoor Temple

Swami Sachidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, criticized the purification ritual conducted at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor after a social media influencer filmed at the sacred pond. He argued it was not befitting a modern, civilised Kerala.

Expressing his perspective, Swami Sachidananda urged the temple priests in Thrissur's Guruvayoor to exhibit broader-mindedness. He condemned the treatment of the influencer's actions as a crime and the resulting week-long purification as unnecessary.

Arguing for inclusivity, Swami Sachidananda highlighted that non-Hindus often visit the temple, which enhances rather than diminishes its divinity. He advocated for permission for non-Hindus to enter temples managed by the Devaswom Board, likening it to historical efforts to abolish restrictive superstitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)