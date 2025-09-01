Amplifying Solar Energy: BIG FM and Adani Group's 'Story of Suraj'

BIG FM, a leading radio network in India, partnered with the Adani Group for a pioneering campaign, 'Story of Suraj.' The initiative highlighted the transformative power of solar energy through an extensive 360-degree approach, covering 39 cities and utilizing radio, digital, and on-ground activations to foster discussions on sustainability.

The campaign made a substantial impact by implementing a nationwide content roadblock, ensuring Suraj Bhaiya's story reached an expansive audience. Over 80 RJs crafted 250+ content pieces, engaging 2.91 crore listeners via radio and achieving 21 million+ digital impressions. The on-ground efforts made history with the world's first solar-powered dual-city live radio broadcast.

This achievement, recognized by the Asia and India Books of Records, involved broadcasts from solar-powered studios in Delhi and Pune. Armed with practical tips, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights, the campaign resonated both online and on-site, setting a new precedent in purpose-driven broadcasting and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)