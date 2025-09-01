Left Menu

Amplifying Solar Energy: BIG FM and Adani Group's 'Story of Suraj'

BIG FM, in collaboration with the Adani Group, launched the 'Story of Suraj' campaign, emphasizing the potential of solar energy. Reaching millions through radio, digital, and on-ground initiatives, this campaign created a blueprint for sustainability and set records with a solar-powered dual-city live broadcast.

Updated: 01-09-2025 12:51 IST
BIG FM, a leading radio network in India, partnered with the Adani Group for a pioneering campaign, 'Story of Suraj.' The initiative highlighted the transformative power of solar energy through an extensive 360-degree approach, covering 39 cities and utilizing radio, digital, and on-ground activations to foster discussions on sustainability.

The campaign made a substantial impact by implementing a nationwide content roadblock, ensuring Suraj Bhaiya's story reached an expansive audience. Over 80 RJs crafted 250+ content pieces, engaging 2.91 crore listeners via radio and achieving 21 million+ digital impressions. The on-ground efforts made history with the world's first solar-powered dual-city live radio broadcast.

This achievement, recognized by the Asia and India Books of Records, involved broadcasts from solar-powered studios in Delhi and Pune. Armed with practical tips, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights, the campaign resonated both online and on-site, setting a new precedent in purpose-driven broadcasting and community engagement.

