Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma Reunite for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his excitement about reuniting with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after almost three decades for the new film 'Police Station Mein Bhoot.'

Bajpayee announced the news on Instagram, reminiscing about their acclaimed 1998 collaboration 'Satya.' The actor described the new project as one that brings their journey full circle.

The film, a horror comedy, also stars Genelia D'Souza and Rajpal Yadav, and tackles the intersection of fear and authority in a police setting. Varma noted the thrilling and nostalgic elements of working with Bajpayee once more.