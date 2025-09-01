Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma Reunite for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is thrilled to reunite with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for their new film 'Police Station Mein Bhoot,' nearly 30 years after their collaboration on 'Satya.' The horror comedy, featuring Genelia D'Souza, explores themes of fear and authority in a police station setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:51 IST
Manoj Bajpayee and Ram Gopal Varma Reunite for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his excitement about reuniting with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after almost three decades for the new film 'Police Station Mein Bhoot.'

Bajpayee announced the news on Instagram, reminiscing about their acclaimed 1998 collaboration 'Satya.' The actor described the new project as one that brings their journey full circle.

The film, a horror comedy, also stars Genelia D'Souza and Rajpal Yadav, and tackles the intersection of fear and authority in a police setting. Varma noted the thrilling and nostalgic elements of working with Bajpayee once more.

TRENDING

1
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

 India
2
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid S...

 Global
3
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai does not face inconvenience due to them.

Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai d...

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025