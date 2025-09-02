Aludecor Launches World-First Terrazzo-Inspired ACP: Granicia

In a lively event held at its Kolkata headquarters, Aludecor, India's leading premium aluminium composite panel (ACP) maker, introduced its latest innovation, Granicia. The terrazzo-inspired panel is hailed as the first of its kind globally, boasting the company's pioneering Hybrid Spray Fusion Technology.

This cutting-edge method melds 15th-century Venetian craftsmanship with contemporary architectural demands, offering a mosaic aesthetic in a medium that promises greater durability and versatility. The technology involves a multi-layered spray-coating process, ensuring consistent color, intricate finishes, and long-lasting durability.

The Granicia collection, debuting with 11 shades, is more than just another product for Aludecor. Company founder Ashok Kumar Bhaiya emphasized its role in merging heritage with modern design, positioning it as a durable, sustainable solution for today's architectural needs. Available in over 250 cities, Granicia is poised to make a global impact.

