Humans in the Loop: A Story of Technological Labor and Indigenous Voices

Aranya Sahay's debut film 'Humans in the Loop' is receiving significant attention on the festival circuit. The film, which follows a tribal woman working in AI data-labelling, has captured the support of renowned filmmakers Kiran Rao and Biju Toppo as executive producers.

These industry veterans are drawn to the film's poignant narrative, which delves into the implications of technological advancement on indigenous communities. 'Humans in the Loop' critiques how technology can reinforce exclusion, presenting an urgent dialogue about preserving knowledge systems.

The film's producers are embracing innovative distribution strategies to reach nationwide audiences, offering theatrical releases and curated showcases across major Indian cities starting September 5. This approach aims to engage viewers in the conversation about the future impact of technology on society.

