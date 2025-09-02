The Body Shop Reimagines Retail Experience with Vibrant Noida Store Relaunch

The Body Shop, an ethical beauty brand, has relaunched its Noida store with a fresh and interactive design. The DLF Mall of India location now boasts a layout facilitating purposeful beauty and customer engagement, blending retail with actionism.

Adding a unique twist to the event, The Body Shop collaborated with Minus 30 to create an exclusive passionfruit gelato, enhancing the debut of the new Passionfruit Bath & Body Range. This partnership provided a multi-sensorial experience for customers on opening day.

The store's mural, inspired by Noida's vibrant culture, highlights The Body Shop's dedication to community empowerment and creative expression. The brand's commitment to sustainability and ethical beauty is further emphasized through this initiative.

