Left Menu

The Body Shop Reimagines Retail Experience with Vibrant Noida Store Relaunch

The Body Shop rejuvenated its Noida store at DLF Mall of India, collaborating with Minus 30 for a special passionfruit gelato to accompany its new passionfruit bath and body range. The revamped store features a striking mural, embodying Noida's culture and The Body Shop's commitment to purpose-driven beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhincr | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:13 IST
The Body Shop Reimagines Retail Experience with Vibrant Noida Store Relaunch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Body Shop, an ethical beauty brand, has relaunched its Noida store with a fresh and interactive design. The DLF Mall of India location now boasts a layout facilitating purposeful beauty and customer engagement, blending retail with actionism.

Adding a unique twist to the event, The Body Shop collaborated with Minus 30 to create an exclusive passionfruit gelato, enhancing the debut of the new Passionfruit Bath & Body Range. This partnership provided a multi-sensorial experience for customers on opening day.

The store's mural, inspired by Noida's vibrant culture, highlights The Body Shop's dedication to community empowerment and creative expression. The brand's commitment to sustainability and ethical beauty is further emphasized through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

 India
2
Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

 India
3
Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025