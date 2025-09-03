Romantic Heritage: The IHHA Convention Unveils the Allure of India's Historical Hotels

The Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) is set to host its 24th annual general meeting and 12th annual convention on September 6 and 7 in Jaipur, India. Around 150 heritage hoteliers from various parts of the country are expected to attend the significant event.

The theme for this year's convention is 'Romantic Heritage,' reflecting the unique allure of heritage properties through their culinary traditions, architecture, music, and equestrian culture. The IHHA's prior appeal for infrastructure status for the hospitality sector was addressed in the Union budget announcement, indicating increased government support.

The inauguration, led by Deputy CM and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari, will include a talk on the 'Revival of Heritage Architecture' by Sanjeev Vidyarthi and the screening of a documentary on Rajasthan's folk music, highlighting the cultural richness. The convention will also feature a dialogue focused on 'Hotel Operations.'