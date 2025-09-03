Entertainment News Spotlight: From 'Call of Duty' to Venice Film Fest Highlights

In a significant development for cinema and gaming enthusiasts, Paramount Skydance announced a deal to create a live-action movie based on the popular Activision Blizzard video game franchise 'Call of Duty'. Both companies aim to stay true to the brand's storytelling essence.

Meanwhile, in the UK, 'Father Ted' co-creator Graham Linehan was arrested after making controversial posts on transgender issues. Linehan, 57, was detained by police at Heathrow Airport after arriving from Arizona.

The Venice Film Festival featured Amanda Seyfried in 'The Testament of Ann Lee', showcasing her transformation from a 'Mamma Mia' star to a leading role in a historical drama. Additionally, DJ Darude's iconic track 'Sandstorm' celebrated its 25th anniversary with fans racing around Helsinki.

In legal news, French actor Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial over rape allegations by actress Charlotte Arnould. Depardieu denies the charges. Cardi B won a legal battle over assault claims, and Disney agreed to a $10 million settlement over alleged data privacy violations involving children.

At the Venice Film Festival, director Kathryn Bigelow premiered 'A House of Dynamite', aiming to raise awareness about nuclear threats. French pay-TV company Canal+ entered talks to acquire a significant stake in cinema chain UGC.

The entertainment industry also mourns the loss of award-winning actor Graham Greene, known for his role in 'Dances With Wolves'. The Canadian Indigenous actor passed away peacefully at 73.

