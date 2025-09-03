Left Menu

Preserving Tradition: Sarsatia's Quest for GI Tag in Sambalpur

A 160-year-old sweet shop in Sambalpur, Odisha, seeks Geographical Indication (GI) tag protection for 'Sarsatia', a unique dessert made from Ganjer tree resin. Owner Prabhu Lal emphasizes the dessert's exclusivity, cultural significance, and potential economic benefits, while efforts for official recognition gain political support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A historic sweet shop in Sambalpur, Odisha, is campaigning for Geographical Indication (GI) status for 'Sarsatia', a distinct dessert crafted from Ganjer tree resin. This rare treat is available exclusively at the 160-year-old establishment owned by Prabhu Lal, who continues a family tradition dating back to 1866.

Despite the challenges of increasing raw material costs, Prabhu Lal's business thrives, expanding its reach with orders from major Indian cities and even Dubai. The labor-intensive production process, which includes gathering resin from the Rengali jungles, remains a family affair aimed at preserving the unique recipe.

The potential GI tag has attracted political attention, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pledging to review the plea. Securing this status could amplify Sarsatia's cultural and economic impact, aligning with a broader movement to protect India's traditional food heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

