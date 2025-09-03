Left Menu

Empowering Innovators: LIF Global 2026 Invites Indian Entrepreneurs

The Royal Academy of Engineering is inviting Indian innovators to apply for the Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) Global 2026. Emphasizing women participation, the program offers training, mentoring, and international exposure, fostering inclusive innovation. Since inception, LIF has raised significant funds and created numerous jobs worldwide.

Empowering Innovators: LIF Global 2026 Invites Indian Entrepreneurs
The UK's Royal Academy of Engineering has announced the opening of applications for the prestigious Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) Global 2026 programme. Indian innovators are encouraged to apply by 11 September 2025, as this year emphasizes the inclusion of women in its increasingly diverse innovation ecosystem.

LIF Global is an esteemed eight-month programme designed to aid innovators in transforming their promising concepts into scalable businesses. Through expert-led workshops, mentoring, and international exposure, the programme does not demand fees, equity, or intellectual property from its participants.

Since the programme's inception, LIF has cultivated a global community of over 1,500 innovators, who have collectively raised upwards of USD $493 million in funding and created tens of thousands of jobs worldwide. This initiative aims to equip Indian entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence necessary to succeed on a global scale.

