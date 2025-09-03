Left Menu

Bhang Sneha Milan: A Testament of Unity at Ramdevra Fair

Held in Ramdevra near Pokhran, the 45th All India Bhang Sneha Milan attracts 2,000 devotees. The event, part of Bhadwa Fair dedicated to Baba Ramdev, features communal harmony rituals with cannabis-infused concoctions. The gathering, a symbol of unity, celebrates cultural heritage across religious communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:07 IST
Bhang Sneha Milan: A Testament of Unity at Ramdevra Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Around 2,000 devotees from across India gathered near Pokhran for the 45th All India Bhang Sneha Milan, officials confirmed. This annual event, entwined with the Bhadwa Fair or Ramdevra Fair honoring folk deity Baba Ramdev, took place on Tuesday.

The highlight of the gathering was the preparation and consumption of over 300 liters of bhang, a cannabis-infused concoction. Devotees, showing communal harmony and devotion, spent over three hours hand-grinding the bhang on stone slabs and enriching it with milk, cashews, almonds, mishri, saffron, and more. The ritual was punctuated with the chants of 'Baba Ramsapir' and 'Bhole' before offering the concoction to Lord Shiva.

Organizers, including Hiralal Harsh, emphasize that this annual event aims to unite people from different communities and faiths. They said the fair, a symbol of cultural heritage and unity, draws people from all over the state and country to Baba Ramdev's shrine at Runicha Dham, a historic center of faith for followers of multiple religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

