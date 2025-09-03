Bhang Sneha Milan: A Testament of Unity at Ramdevra Fair

Around 2,000 devotees from across India gathered near Pokhran for the 45th All India Bhang Sneha Milan, officials confirmed. This annual event, entwined with the Bhadwa Fair or Ramdevra Fair honoring folk deity Baba Ramdev, took place on Tuesday.

The highlight of the gathering was the preparation and consumption of over 300 liters of bhang, a cannabis-infused concoction. Devotees, showing communal harmony and devotion, spent over three hours hand-grinding the bhang on stone slabs and enriching it with milk, cashews, almonds, mishri, saffron, and more. The ritual was punctuated with the chants of 'Baba Ramsapir' and 'Bhole' before offering the concoction to Lord Shiva.

Organizers, including Hiralal Harsh, emphasize that this annual event aims to unite people from different communities and faiths. They said the fair, a symbol of cultural heritage and unity, draws people from all over the state and country to Baba Ramdev's shrine at Runicha Dham, a historic center of faith for followers of multiple religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)