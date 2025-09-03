Youth Urged to Defend Cultural Values at ISKCON Summit

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a call to action on Wednesday, encouraging young Indians to play an active role in the preservation of their cultural heritage. Speaking at the Content Creators' Summit hosted by ISKCON, Gupta labeled young citizens as 'warriors of nation and culture,' emphasizing their responsibility to speak out against threats to civilizational values.

Gupta, echoing the teachings of Lord Krishna, urged the youth to show courage and challenge wrongdoings, regardless of how powerful the adversary might be. Her remarks underscored the collective power of individual contributions to invoke change. The event, which spotlighted Indian culture, tourism, and wellness, featured Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav as the chief guest, along with Delhi's Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra.

Mishra highlighted the necessity of harnessing the influence of prominent youth voices on a global scale. In a closing statement, ISKCON announced plans for a youth event in Delhi on October 12, aiming to further engage young people in cultural advocacy.