Global Standards in Temple Town Home Stays: Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh Tourism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to establish globally standardized home stays in temple towns to boost pilgrim convenience and tourism. The plan includes targets for room preparation by 2026, regional tourism events, and leveraging NRI support in the Konaseema region.

Updated: 03-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is steering a transformative initiative to develop globally standardized home stays in temple towns. These efforts aim to enhance pilgrim convenience and fortify temple tourism, with a focus on engaging Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to elevate tourism in the Konaseema region.

During a review of the state's tourism sector at the Secretariat, Naidu laid out ambitions to make Andhra Pradesh a hub of tourism by organizing events across key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Amaravati. Naidu's vision includes preparing 10,000 tourism accommodations by March 2026, extending development to all 175 Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister's directives included ambitious projects like Disney World City in Anantapur, private cooperation in Kondapalli Khilla's development, and eco-tourism in Chintapalli. Other notable ventures include tent house cities at Gandikota and Araku, helicopter and seaplane tourism, and grand Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada, likened to Mysore's festivities.

