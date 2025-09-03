Global Standards in Temple Town Home Stays: Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh Tourism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is steering a transformative initiative to develop globally standardized home stays in temple towns. These efforts aim to enhance pilgrim convenience and fortify temple tourism, with a focus on engaging Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to elevate tourism in the Konaseema region.

During a review of the state's tourism sector at the Secretariat, Naidu laid out ambitions to make Andhra Pradesh a hub of tourism by organizing events across key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Amaravati. Naidu's vision includes preparing 10,000 tourism accommodations by March 2026, extending development to all 175 Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister's directives included ambitious projects like Disney World City in Anantapur, private cooperation in Kondapalli Khilla's development, and eco-tourism in Chintapalli. Other notable ventures include tent house cities at Gandikota and Araku, helicopter and seaplane tourism, and grand Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada, likened to Mysore's festivities.