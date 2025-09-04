Lost WWII Masterpiece Recovered in Argentina: 'Portrait of a Lady' Resurfaces

An 18th-century painting, 'Portrait of a Lady' by Italian artist Giuseppe Ghislandi, has been recovered by Argentine authorities after being looted by Nazis during World War II. Unseen publicly for 80 years, the artwork's rediscovery has thrilled historians globally.

The masterpiece surfaced last month through an online real estate listing posted by the daughter of Friedrich Kadgien, a Nazi officer accused of stealing it. Dutch journalists investigating Kadgien's past in Argentina prompted local authorities to act, leading to the painting's recovery.

Further investigations have led to police raids in Mar del Plata, where other suspected stolen artworks were seized. The federal prosecutor's office has detained Kadgien's daughter and her husband on charges of concealment and obstruction of justice. The painting is now stored safely to prevent damage.

