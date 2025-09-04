Emotional Triumph: 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Captivates Venice Film Festival

At the 2025 Venice Film Festival, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' emerged as an emotional powerhouse, earning an unprecedented 20-minute standing ovation from attendees, as reported by Variety. This deeply moving film, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kouther Ben Hania, tells the tragic story of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who lost her life during the early stages of the Gaza conflict.

According to Variety, this standing ovation was the festival's longest to date, positioning the film as a strong contender for the Golden Lion award. The narrative delves into Rajab's harrowing experience in January 2024 as she attempted to escape Gaza City with her family. Tragically, her vehicle was shelled, resulting in the deaths of her uncle, aunt, and three cousins.

Struggling for survival, Rajab was stranded in the wreckage, contacting the Palestinian Red Cross Society. However, both Rajab and the paramedics who reached the scene were found dead. Media investigations suggest that an Israeli tank may have fired 335 rounds into the car. Notably, the film incorporates recordings of Rajab's voice, enhancing its emotional impact. Executive producers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara attended the premiere, visibly moved as they posed with a photo of Rajab alongside the filmmaking team.

(With inputs from agencies.)