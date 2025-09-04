Left Menu

Vir Das Brings Indian Comedy to Lincoln Center: 'Hey Stranger'

Comedian-actor Vir Das will perform his show 'Hey Stranger' at New York's Lincoln Center Theater, marking a significant residency for an Indian artist. Running from October 29 to November 9, the show will collaborate with Tony Award-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, offering Indian comedy a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:17 IST
Vir Das Brings Indian Comedy to Lincoln Center: 'Hey Stranger'
Vir Das
  • Country:
  • India

Globally acclaimed comedian-actor Vir Das is set to take center stage at New York's venerable Lincoln Center Theater with his new show, 'Hey Stranger'. This marks a rare residency by an Indian artist at the prestigious venue.

Das, who clinched the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series with his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing', will showcase his latest performance from October 29 through November 9.

The 46-year-old's show will see collaboration with Tony Award-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and production by Seaview, renowned for its acclaimed Broadway and Off-Broadway ventures. Das views this as an opportunity to achieve the standard of excellence associated with Broadway, bringing Indian stand-up comedy to the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

 India
2
Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

 India
3
Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

 Global
4
Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025