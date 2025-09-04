Vir Das Brings Indian Comedy to Lincoln Center: 'Hey Stranger'

Globally acclaimed comedian-actor Vir Das is set to take center stage at New York's venerable Lincoln Center Theater with his new show, 'Hey Stranger'. This marks a rare residency by an Indian artist at the prestigious venue.

Das, who clinched the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series with his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing', will showcase his latest performance from October 29 through November 9.

The 46-year-old's show will see collaboration with Tony Award-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and production by Seaview, renowned for its acclaimed Broadway and Off-Broadway ventures. Das views this as an opportunity to achieve the standard of excellence associated with Broadway, bringing Indian stand-up comedy to the world stage.

