Sophie Turner Brings Iconic Lara Croft to Life in New 'Tomb Raider' Series

Sophie Turner, best known for her role on 'Game of Thrones,' is set to take on the iconic character of Lara Croft in a new 'Tomb Raider' series. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios along with Crystal Dynamics and Story Kitchen, starts production on January 19, 2026.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is attached to the project as creator, writer, and co-showrunner. She expressed enthusiasm about working with Turner, stating, 'Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming.' The series marks a collaboration of notable talent, including Jonathan Van Tulleken as director and executive producer.

Vernon Sanders of Amazon MGM Studios highlights Lara Croft's status as an iconic video game character. He noted the choice of Turner as embodying 'courage, strength, and unshakable resolve,' while Waller-Bridge's leadership will ensure the series respects the beloved 'Tomb Raider' legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)