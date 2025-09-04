Lady Gaga's Sudden Show Cancellation Leaves Miami Fans Disappointed

Singer Lady Gaga canceled her 'Mayhem Ball' concert in Miami at the last minute after voice strain made it unsafe to perform. The artist, 39, shared the news on Instagram, expressing her remorse for the abrupt change.

The singer explained that her decision followed advice from her doctor and vocal coach. They warned against the potential for long-term vocal damage. 'I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you,' Gaga wrote, 'but I don't want to risk long-term damage.'

The postponed show is part of her eighth concert tour supporting her 2025 album, 'Mayhem.' Gaga assured fans the performance would be rescheduled promptly, asking for their understanding and forgiveness.

