Left Menu

Lady Gaga's Sudden Show Cancellation Leaves Miami Fans Disappointed

Lady Gaga postponed her 'Mayhem Ball' concert in Miami due to a strained voice, as advised by her doctor and vocal coach. Despite wanting to perform, she decided against risking long-term damage to her vocal cords. The show, part of her 2025 tour, will be rescheduled soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:10 IST
Lady Gaga's Sudden Show Cancellation Leaves Miami Fans Disappointed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Lady Gaga canceled her 'Mayhem Ball' concert in Miami at the last minute after voice strain made it unsafe to perform. The artist, 39, shared the news on Instagram, expressing her remorse for the abrupt change.

The singer explained that her decision followed advice from her doctor and vocal coach. They warned against the potential for long-term vocal damage. 'I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you,' Gaga wrote, 'but I don't want to risk long-term damage.'

The postponed show is part of her eighth concert tour supporting her 2025 album, 'Mayhem.' Gaga assured fans the performance would be rescheduled promptly, asking for their understanding and forgiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
2
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India
3
Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

 United States
4
Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025