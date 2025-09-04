Wella Professionals Launches Ultimate Smooth Range in India: A Revolution in Haircare

Wella Professionals, a frontrunner in haircare innovation, has unveiled its Ultimate Smooth product range in India, specifically targeting dry and frizzy hair. The launch event, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, attracted top hair professionals, influencers, and industry insiders.

The Ultimate Smooth range promises instantaneous and long-lasting transformation with its cutting-edge formulation. Notable guests like former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added glamour to the event. The collection includes a purifying shampoo, smoothing conditioner, intense nourishing mask, and a miracle oil serum that offers exceptional frizz control.

This strategic move by Wella reflects its growing commitment to lead with innovation, as highlighted by executives Pravesh Saha and Divyapreet Singh. The brand aims to set new industry standards in one of India's rapidly growing haircare sectors, emphasizing the integration of advanced technology and consumer-centric solutions.