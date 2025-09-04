Left Menu

Wella Professionals Launches Ultimate Smooth Range in India: A Revolution in Haircare

Wella Professionals has introduced its Ultimate Smooth haircare range in India, designed for dry and frizzy hair. The launch event in New Delhi featured live demonstrations and insights from brand ambassadors. The range includes products with patented technology, promising long-lasting smoothness and frizz control, marking a significant advancement in haircare innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:21 IST
Wella Professionals Launches Ultimate Smooth Range in India: A Revolution in Haircare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wella Professionals, a frontrunner in haircare innovation, has unveiled its Ultimate Smooth product range in India, specifically targeting dry and frizzy hair. The launch event, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, attracted top hair professionals, influencers, and industry insiders.

The Ultimate Smooth range promises instantaneous and long-lasting transformation with its cutting-edge formulation. Notable guests like former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added glamour to the event. The collection includes a purifying shampoo, smoothing conditioner, intense nourishing mask, and a miracle oil serum that offers exceptional frizz control.

This strategic move by Wella reflects its growing commitment to lead with innovation, as highlighted by executives Pravesh Saha and Divyapreet Singh. The brand aims to set new industry standards in one of India's rapidly growing haircare sectors, emphasizing the integration of advanced technology and consumer-centric solutions.

TRENDING

1
Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

 India
3
IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

 India
4
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025