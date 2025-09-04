Pioneering Forensic Surgeon Dr. Sherly Vasu Passes Away

Dr Sherly Vasu, a trailblazing forensic surgeon from Kerala, died at the age of 68. The state mourns the loss of its first female forensic surgeon known for her pivotal role in solving many prominent cases.

Dr Vasu collapsed at her residence and later succumbed while receiving medical treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, as per official sources.

A native of Thodupuzha, Dr Vasu retired from a government-run medical college but continued to serve as head of the forensic department at a private institution. She had a prolific career, performing thousands of post-mortems and training hundreds in forensic medicine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honored her memory, highlighting her significant contributions and her influential book, 'Postmortem Table.'

(With inputs from agencies.)