Pioneering Forensic Surgeon Dr. Sherly Vasu Passes Away

Dr Sherly Vasu, Kerala's first woman forensic surgeon, passed away at 68. She was instrumental in many high-profile cases and trained numerous forensic students. Chief Minister Vijayan praised her contributions and noted her book's impact. Her untimely demise is a significant loss to the forensic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:08 IST
Dr Sherly Vasu, a trailblazing forensic surgeon from Kerala, died at the age of 68. The state mourns the loss of its first female forensic surgeon known for her pivotal role in solving many prominent cases.

Dr Vasu collapsed at her residence and later succumbed while receiving medical treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, as per official sources.

A native of Thodupuzha, Dr Vasu retired from a government-run medical college but continued to serve as head of the forensic department at a private institution. She had a prolific career, performing thousands of post-mortems and training hundreds in forensic medicine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honored her memory, highlighting her significant contributions and her influential book, 'Postmortem Table.'

