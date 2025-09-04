Venice Ovation: 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Sparks Global Attention

At the Venice Film Festival, Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania's latest film, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab,' was met with a remarkable 24-minute standing ovation, the longest of the year. This overwhelming reception has boosted hopes that the film's poignant narrative will resonate with audiences globally, detailing the final hours of a young Gaza girl trapped under Israeli fire.

The film recounts the harrowing tale of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, who tried to flee Gaza in 2024 but was caught in an attack, later found dead with her rescuers. Despite the overwhelming applause, actor Amer Hlehel expressed mixed emotions, aware of the real-world suffering that continues. The Red Crescent's efforts to save Rajab are vividly portrayed, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

While 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' aims for U.S. distribution, Ben Hania remains optimistic despite the challenge for films critical of Israel to find a wide release. With endorsements from Hollywood figures like Brad Pitt, the film aims to make global waves. Tunisia has submitted it for the 2026 Oscars, with hopes the message transcends borders.