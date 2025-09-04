Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches 'Film Study Circle' at Film City

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has inaugurated the 'Film Study Circle' at Film City to foster an appreciation for quality cinema. The initiative aims to create a discerning audience by showcasing classic Marathi films and partnering with Sahyadri for special telecasts.

Updated: 04-09-2025 19:19 IST
Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar unveiled the 'Film Study Circle' at Film City, aiming to foster a discerning audience for quality cinema and allow film enthusiasts to enjoy classic films.

The initiative is supported by the state Department of Cultural Affairs and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, reflecting their commitment to the film industry.

A partnership with Sahyadri channel will soon air quality Marathi films, further boosting the appreciation and promotion of Marathi cinema, said Minister Shelar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

