Maharashtra Launches 'Film Study Circle' at Film City

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar unveiled the 'Film Study Circle' at Film City, aiming to foster a discerning audience for quality cinema and allow film enthusiasts to enjoy classic films.

The initiative is supported by the state Department of Cultural Affairs and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, reflecting their commitment to the film industry.

A partnership with Sahyadri channel will soon air quality Marathi films, further boosting the appreciation and promotion of Marathi cinema, said Minister Shelar.

