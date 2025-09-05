Left Menu

New Cookbook Celebrates India's Vegetable Diversity

Mumbai-born restaurateur Camellia Panjabi debuts her new cookbook, 'Vegetables: The Indian Way,' in London. It features 120 recipes showcasing India's diverse vegetable dishes, highlighting nutritional benefits through traditional cooking methods. The book, inspired by years of research and lockdown reflections, aims to elevate vegetables to their rightful culinary prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:43 IST
A new cookbook, 'Vegetables: The Indian Way,' launched in London, celebrates India's vast array of vegetable dishes, emphasizing the nutritional and health benefits inherent in traditional cooking methods.

The book, authored by Mumbai-born restaurateur Camellia Panjabi, comprises 120 recipes featuring vegetables and lentils from across India. Influenced by Ayurvedic principles, the cookbook delves into the digestibility and absorption of these dishes.

Throughout the development, Panjabi collaborated with her restaurateur sister and brother-in-law, drawing on research from Indian institutions and experts. The comprehensive collection aims to shine a spotlight on the culinary and health potential of vegetables, blending ancestral Indian food wisdom with contemporary nutritional science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

