Bollywood's Tribute: Celebrating Teachers Through Iconic Film Roles

Bollywood frequently honors teachers through compelling on-screen portrayals. From Aamir Khan in 'Taare Zameen Par' to Amitabh Bachchan in 'Black', these films depict the impactful teacher-student relationships that inspire and educate. Each performance showcases the transformative power a dedicated teacher can have on their students' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:48 IST
Super 30, Hichki, Taare Zameen Par, Black (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Every year, India celebrates Teachers' Day to honor educators who play a pivotal role in shaping young minds. Bollywood has often mirrored this tribute through memorable portrayals of teachers on the silver screen, exploring the nuanced dynamics between educators and students.

Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' vividly captures the essence of a caring teacher who transforms the life of a dyslexic student. Similarly, Hrithik Roshan's portrayal in 'Super 30' delves into the struggles of a passionate mathematician committed to the success of underprivileged students.

Rani Mukerji's character in 'Hichki' and Amitabh Bachchan's in 'Black' further highlight the extraordinary efforts of teachers in overcoming significant challenges. Meanwhile, Boman Irani's role in '3 Idiots' critiques rigid academic structures, underscoring the value of nurturing student creativity. These films celebrate the enduring legacy of teachers across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

