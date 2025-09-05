Left Menu

Struggles of Survival: Lives Displaced by Delhi's Yamuna Floods

The recent rise in the Yamuna River levels has displaced numerous families in Delhi, leaving them to face dire conditions in relief camps. Despite relief efforts, the scarcity of resources and loss of livelihoods make survival a daily struggle for many affected by the severe flooding.

Updated: 05-09-2025 10:54 IST
As the food truck horn blares, vulnerable populations hurry to collect vital meals near Delhi's flood relief camps, home to families uprooted by the overflowing Yamuna.

Ropes adorned with cloth strips serve as makeshift drying lines within these camps, with mounds of salvaged belongings and uprooted plants dotting the corners.

This gross shortage of resources is a significant concern. Shanti, a Yamuna Khadar resident, highlights the relentless mosquito infestation and limited meal options, which pose challenges, especially for fever-stricken individuals.

Farmer Ram Kishan laments his demolished crops, expressing the economic despair felt after losing his primary income source.

Poonam, struggling with a six-month-old, explains the difficulty of living without privacy or comfort, under an open sky.

Belongings line the roadsides, children play nearby, and elders gather to discuss their losses. The receding water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge offers a glimmer of hope after reaching season-highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

