Inside Trump's Exclusive 'Rose Garden Club': A New Political Hub

President Donald Trump organized an exclusive dinner event in the newly-paved Rose Garden at the White House, dubbing the attendees the inaugural members of the 'Rose Garden Club.'

The event, attended by roughly 100 individuals including House Republicans and GOP senators, aimed to thank them for supporting his legislative efforts.

Notably absent, tech leaders like Bill Gates and Tim Cook were intended to join this gathering, but their meeting with the President was moved indoors due to inclement weather.