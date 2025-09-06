Left Menu

Inside Trump's Exclusive 'Rose Garden Club': A New Political Hub

Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Congress members in the revamped White House Rose Garden, calling it the 'Rose Garden Club.' The gathering included GOP members and tech leaders like Bill Gates, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg. The event reflects Trump's efforts to reshape both the space and political connections.

Updated: 06-09-2025 06:30 IST
Inside Trump's Exclusive 'Rose Garden Club': A New Political Hub
President Donald Trump organized an exclusive dinner event in the newly-paved Rose Garden at the White House, dubbing the attendees the inaugural members of the 'Rose Garden Club.'

The event, attended by roughly 100 individuals including House Republicans and GOP senators, aimed to thank them for supporting his legislative efforts.

Notably absent, tech leaders like Bill Gates and Tim Cook were intended to join this gathering, but their meeting with the President was moved indoors due to inclement weather.

