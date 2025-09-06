Left Menu

Somnath Magic at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila: A Tribute to National Heroes

Delhi's renowned Lav Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort is set to feature a replica of the Somnath Mandir. The event will honor India's armed forces instead of traditional deities on its invitation cards. Led by a high-tech three-storey setup, it promises a vibrant cultural showcase with political and celebrity participation.

The Lav Kush Ramlila, renowned as Delhi's largest Ramlila event, is gearing up for a grand spectacle at the Red Fort with the creation of a Somnath Mandir replica. This year, officials have chosen to honor the Indian defense forces on invitation cards, replacing traditional depictions of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.

Durga Puja festivities, running from September 22 to October 3, will complement the Navratri Ramlila celebrations. The three-storeyed stage will be dazzling with over one lakh LED lights and 3D projections, with performances from political leaders and TV actors offering a vibrant twist to the Ramayana narration.

Arjun Kumar, the Ramlila Committee President, emphasized the tribute to national heroes while revealing that artists from various regions have been perfecting the grand set for a month. High-tech digital staging will ensure live coverage on numerous TV channels, enhancing the event's cultural impact.

