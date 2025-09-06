Revitalizing Dilli Haat INA: Delhi's Bid for Seamless Cultural Experience

In an effort to enhance visitor experience, the Delhi government has announced a two-year maintenance contract valued at Rs 31,52,472 for Dilli Haat INA. This initiative focuses on maintaining electrical installations, lighting, and water systems, ensuring seamless service at the venue known for its cultural and retail offerings.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will oversee the project, which includes day-to-day operational services, assisted by skilled manpower. Routine inspections and preventive care are cornerstone elements of this plan, aiming to resolve issues proactively and maintain optimal functionality of all systems and amenities.

Dilli Haat INA, a joint venture aimed at showcasing India's cultural diversity, will continue to attract visitors and artisans alike, thanks to improved infrastructure. The comprehensive maintenance initiative underscores the government's commitment to promoting cultural sites and supporting small businesses while ensuring safety and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)