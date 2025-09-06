Farewell to a Photojournalism Legend: Subash Chander Malhotra Passes Away

Veteran photojournalist Subash Chander Malhotra, aged 78, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday at a local private hospital. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian photojournalism, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the industry.

Malhotra, admitted to the National Heart Institute since August 24 due to acute left ventricular failure, contributed significantly to the Press Trust of India since 1987. His efforts were pivotal in expanding PTI's visual news coverage, creating a nationwide network of photojournalists that fortified PTI Photos as a leading visual wire service.

In a statement, PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi hailed Malhotra's contributions, citing the irreplaceable void his absence creates in photojournalism. Beyond his professional milestones, Malhotra was known for his generosity and humility. His career spanned assignments covering prime ministers and significant sports events like the Olympics, before retiring in 2016 as a senior photo editor.

(With inputs from agencies.)