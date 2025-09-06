Left Menu

Farewell to a Photojournalism Legend: Subash Chander Malhotra Passes Away

Veteran photojournalist Subash Chander Malhotra passed away at 78 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his significant contributions to Indian photojournalism, particularly with PTI, Malhotra helped establish a robust visual news network. His work spanned political figures and major sports events over several decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:06 IST
Farewell to a Photojournalism Legend: Subash Chander Malhotra Passes Away
Veteran photojournalist Subash Chander Malhotra, aged 78, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday at a local private hospital. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian photojournalism, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the industry.

Malhotra, admitted to the National Heart Institute since August 24 due to acute left ventricular failure, contributed significantly to the Press Trust of India since 1987. His efforts were pivotal in expanding PTI's visual news coverage, creating a nationwide network of photojournalists that fortified PTI Photos as a leading visual wire service.

In a statement, PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi hailed Malhotra's contributions, citing the irreplaceable void his absence creates in photojournalism. Beyond his professional milestones, Malhotra was known for his generosity and humility. His career spanned assignments covering prime ministers and significant sports events like the Olympics, before retiring in 2016 as a senior photo editor.

