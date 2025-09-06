Delhi BJP's Grand Plans for Modi's Birthday Celebration

Delhi's BJP leaders convened on Saturday to deliberate on initiatives planned to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, coinciding with the commencement of the 'Sewa Pakhwada' on September 17.

During a workshop at the BJP's central office on DDU Marg, state president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined the agenda for the fortnight-long campaign. Key among their plans is the launch of 75 public welfare initiatives, which includes the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics.

Chief Minister Gupta further detailed the campaign's events, highlighting cleanliness and tree plantation drives, blood donation and health camps, sports competitions, and painting events as parts of the broader strategy to engage the public meaningfully. The campaign will conclude on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)