Highlights from the 82nd Venice Film Festival: Award Winners Unveiled

The 82nd Venice Film Festival came to a close on Saturday, celebrating a diverse array of films with international acclaim.

The prestigious Golden Lion award went to 'Father Mother Sister Brother,' directed by Jim Jarmusch, a collaboration between the USA, Ireland, and France. Director Benny Safdie was honored as Best Director for 'The Smashing Machine,' representing the USA.

In the acting categories, Xin Zhilei of China was awarded Best Actress for her role in 'The Sun Rises On Us All,' while Italy's Toni Servillo received Best Actor for his performance in 'La Grazia.' The festival also recognized young talent with Luna Wedler winning Best Young Actor/Actress for 'Silent Friend.'